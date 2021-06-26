Geotechnical Instrumentation & Monitoring Market Production Growth and Industry Analysis to 2027 | Causeway Geotech, Deep Excavation, Fugro, Geocomp, James Fisher and Sons, Keller Group, Monitoring Solution Providers, RST Instruments

Geotechnical instrumentation is a type of instrument utilized at the sites which demand to monitor. Geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring is an essential factor required to complete geotechnical projects. The simple project needs limited geotechnical instrumentation whereas, demand for geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring in critical projects such as slopes, tunnels, and excavations is high. With a rise in the construction of public utilities including dams, bridges; adoption of geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring is projected to proliferate over the forecast period.

The positive upsurge in the growth of construction driven by a massive amount of investments made by government authorities in emerging economies is one the factor responsible for driving the geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market. Besides, the driving factors, geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market also presents opportunities to the players, such as developments in respect to oil & gas related projects is anticipated to benefit the geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market in the coming period.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, Causeway Geotech Ltd, Deep Excavation LLC, Fugro, Geocomp Corporation, James Fisher and Sons plc, Keller Group plc, Monitoring Solution Providers Pte Ltd., RST Instruments Ltd., Soil Instruments Limited (Nova Ventures), Sisgeo S.r.l.

The “Global Geotechnical Instrumentation & Monitoring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, application, end user industry, and geography. The global geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, and end user industry. Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of technology, the geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market is segmented into wired and wireless. The geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market on the basis of the application is classified into buildings & utilities, tunnels & bridges, dams, and others. On the basis of end user industry, the geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market is segmented into energy & power, buildings and infrastructure, mining, agriculture, oil & gas, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

