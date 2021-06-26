Global Adaptive Solar Collectors Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
With fossil fuel prices fluctuating continuously renewable sources of energy are the answer to the world’s growing need for power. Apart from hydropower, which can have environmental implications, the other renewable source of energy in abundance is solar energy. The Earth receives 274 million gigawatt-years of solar energy, the largest energy source, every year. Other resources like oil and gas, water, coal etc. require lot of effort and steps to produce electricity, while solar energy farms can be established easily which can harness electricity which is simply given to the grid.
Absorption and reflection characteristics of the adaptive type of solar cells can change according to the environmental conditions present. With the annual solar power production estimated to reach 500GW by 2022, from 40 GW in 2013, this market is one of the fastest growing ones. It is a billion dollar market, the major players, surprisingly, being relatively small countries like Germany, Japan and Italy. Germany, being one of the leading countries, has an installed capacity of 38,250 megawatts. It leads the pack with China, Japan, United States of America and Italy closely behind.
The global solar power production has increased from 7 GW to 40 GW in the last four years. It is estimated that the scale of production of smaller activities like production of solar powered cars or solar powered motors for agriculture industry and many others will grow at a faster rate than the previous years.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing energy demand
Environmental advantages
Low maintenance cost
Applications in various sectors
Constraints
High initial costs
Intermittent energy source
Large areas required to set up solar farms
Opportunities
Scope for New Technology Innovations
Scope of setting up new plants in geographically large countries
The main concern regarding the solar power is the initial cost of photovoltaic cells. This cost incurred is a one-time investment since solar panels have a very negligible maintenance cost. There are other concerns like solar power is an intermittent energy source. The solution to this problem lies in connecting the solar panels to the grid so that the excess power can be saved and used at a later point in time. Hence, this unreliability of solar power nothing compared to the fluctuation of oil and gas supply in the world.
Market Segmentation
The Adaptive Solar Collectors market is categorized on the basis of Adaptive Solar Collectors’ top manufacturers, region-wise classification, various end user applications and different product types included in Adaptive Solar Collectors industry.
Type-wise Segments
Flat Plate Collector
Evacuated Tube Collector
Other
Application-wise Segments
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Key Players
First Solar Inc, Juwi Solar, Inc, SolarCity Corporation, Activ Solar GmbH, Yingli Solar, Trina Solar Limited, Sharp Solar Energy Solutions Group, Canadian Solar Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
