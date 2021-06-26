Global DDoS Protection Market Report 2019 | Arbor Networks, Akamai Technologies, Imperva, Radware
This report on Global DDoS Protection Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.
The hybrid deployment mode is gaining a high traction in the market, as mitigating all DDoS attacks is challenging. The hybrid deployment mode safeguards critical enterprise data on-premises and stores other data in the cloud environment. Hybrid deployment solutions protect organizations’ IT infrastructure from multi-vector DDoS attacks before these attacks snowball into a huge problem. Enterprises can retain all their critical data and intellectual properties within their premises and ensure their safety from network-based, protocol-based, and application-based DDoS attacks.
The global DDoS Protection market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2019 and 2024.
This report studies the DDoS Protection market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the DDoS Protection market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
- Arbor Networks
- Akamai Technologies
- F5 Networks
- Imperva
- Radware
- Huawei Technologies
- Corero Network Security
- Neustar
- Cloudflare
- Nexusguard
- A10 Networks
- Fortinet
- Verisign
- Zenedge
- Sucuri
- Sitelock
- Flowmon Networks
- Stackpath
- Dosarrest Internet Security
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Design and Integration
- Consulting and Advisory
- Training and Education
- Support and Maintenance
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Network
- Application
- Database
- Endpoint
There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global DDoS Protection market.
1 DDoS Protection Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global DDoS Protection Market Competition, by Players
4 Global DDoS Protection Market Size by Regions
5 North America DDoS Protection Revenue by Countries
6 Europe DDoS Protection Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific DDoS Protection Revenue by Countries
8 South America DDoS Protection Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue DDoS Protection by Countries
10 Global DDoS Protection Market Segment by Type
11 Global DDoS Protection Market Segment by Application
12 Global DDoS Protection Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
