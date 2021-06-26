Global Electrical Steering Column Lock Market Share Growing Rapidly With Latest Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand And Forecast To 2025

Global Electrical Steering Column Lock Market was valued at USD 18.41 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 33.93 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2025. Our research study mainly includes an in-depth study of the market which includes major drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced in the market along with the latest industrial trends.

With growing automation and digitization in the automobile industry, introduction of column locks has contributed in preventing thefts. Column locks are generally located below the steering wheel and functions as an anti-theft device. Introduction of electrical steering column lock facilitated automatic locking of steering in a position which prevent vehicles from moving downhill and no mechanical key can ignite which eliminates the fear of fraud keys. The electrical steering column lock can only be operated using an electrical power system.