Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Report 2019 | Tereos & PureCircle, Cargill, Evolva, GLG Life Tech

This report on Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) refers to cement-based composites, which is made of substratum and reinforcement materials. The substratum includes Cement paste, mortar or concrete and the reinforcement materials is composed of steel fiber, glass fiber, synthetic fiber and natural fiber, etc.

Concrete fiber can control the micro cracks concrete plastic shrinkage effectively, which caused by shrinkage, temperature changes and other factors, to prevent and suppress the formation and development of cracks in the concrete native, thereby increasing the service life of concrete.

The worldwide market for Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Browse the complete report and table of contents @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/12349-fiber-reinforced-concrete-frc-industry-market-report

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tereos & PureCircle

Cargill

Evolva

GLG Life Tech

Biolotus Technology

Layn

Tate & Lyle

HuZhou LiuYin Biological

Hunan NutraMax Inc.

Tianjin Jianfeng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Steel Concrete Fiber

Synthetic Concrete Fiber

Glass Concrete Fiber

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Flooring

Bridge & Road

Residential & commercial Building

Others

Download Free Sample Report of Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-12349

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Purchase the complete Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-12349

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Concrete Admixtures Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Precast Concrete Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Carbon Textile Reinforced Concrete Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/