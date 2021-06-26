Global Freight Transportation Management System Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast by 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Freight Transportation Management System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Freight Transportation Management System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Freight management system encompass the technology, experience, human resources and knowledge utilized to facilitate effective, efficient and expeditious coordination between carriers and shippers and ensure goods are delivered on budget, and on time.
North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to freight management solutions and services, which are adopted by many users in this region. North America is expected to be the most mature region for the growth of the freight management system market, due to the high technological adoption and presence of leading solutions providers in the market. The North American region comprises the US and Canada, which are also witnessing the significant adoption of freight management systems. In fact, the US is expected to have a major dominance in the market, due to its sustainable and well-established economy, which empower it to make huge investments in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies and use cases.
In 2018, the global Freight Transportation Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Freight Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Descartes
Oracle
Werner Enterprises
Mercurygate
SAP
Accenture
Jda Software
Ceva Logistics
UPS
Db Schenker
C.H. Robinson (TMC)
Riege Software
Retrans
Blujay Solutions
Mcleod Software
Freightview
Freight Management (FMI)
Linbis
Logisuite
Dreamorbit
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rail Freight
Road Freight
Ocean Freight
Air Freight
Market segment by Application, split into
Third-Party Logistics (3PLs)
Forwarders
Brokers
Shippers
Carriers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Freight Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Freight Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Freight Transportation Management System Manufacturers
Freight Transportation Management System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Freight Transportation Management System Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Freight Transportation Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Rail Freight
1.4.3 Road Freight
1.4.4 Ocean Freight
1.4.5 Air Freight
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Freight Transportation Management System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Third-Party Logistics (3PLs)
1.5.3 Forwarders
1.5.4 Brokers
1.5.5 Shippers
1.5.6 Carriers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Freight Transportation Management System Market Size
2.2 Freight Transportation Management System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Freight Transportation Management System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Freight Transportation Management System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Descartes
12.1.1 Descartes Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Freight Transportation Management System Introduction
12.1.4 Descartes Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Descartes Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Freight Transportation Management System Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Werner Enterprises
12.3.1 Werner Enterprises Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Freight Transportation Management System Introduction
12.3.4 Werner Enterprises Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Werner Enterprises Recent Development
12.4 Mercurygate
12.4.1 Mercurygate Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Freight Transportation Management System Introduction
12.4.4 Mercurygate Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Mercurygate Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Freight Transportation Management System Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 Accenture
12.6.1 Accenture Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Freight Transportation Management System Introduction
12.6.4 Accenture Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.7 Jda Software
12.7.1 Jda Software Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Freight Transportation Management System Introduction
12.7.4 Jda Software Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Jda Software Recent Development
12.8 Ceva Logistics
12.8.1 Ceva Logistics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Freight Transportation Management System Introduction
12.8.4 Ceva Logistics Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Ceva Logistics Recent Development
12.9 UPS
12.9.1 UPS Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Freight Transportation Management System Introduction
12.9.4 UPS Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 UPS Recent Development
12.10 Db Schenker
12.10.1 Db Schenker Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Freight Transportation Management System Introduction
12.10.4 Db Schenker Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Db Schenker Recent Development
Continued….
