Global Horse Riding Apparel Market Analysis Report 2019 | Ariat, DECATHLON, Pikeur, GPA

This report on Global Horse Riding Apparel Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Horse riding apparel, also known as equestrian clothing, the equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers.

The worldwide market for Horse Riding Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 2650 million US$ in 2024, from 2350 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Horse Riding Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ariat

DECATHLON

Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

Pikeur

GPA

Horseware

CASCO

Sorel

Kerrits

Equetech

VESTRUM

Mountain Horse

KEP ITALIA

KYLIN

UVEX

Devon-Aire

Equidorf

SSG Gloves

Noble Outfitters

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Clothes

Boots

Helmets

Gloves

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Female

Male

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Horse Riding Apparel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Horse Riding Apparel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Horse Riding Apparel in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Horse Riding Apparel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Horse Riding Apparel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Horse Riding Apparel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Horse Riding Apparel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

