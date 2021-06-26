Global Q Fever Market Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2023

Introduction

Q fever is a mild disease with flu-like symptoms. In Q fever, the infection is caused by the bacterium Coxiella burnetii. Many patients have no symptoms at all, while, in some cases, the infection could reoccur/resurface years later. Chronic Q fever may damage the heart, liver, brain, lungs, and could cause diabetes in some cases.The major factors driving the growth of the market include rising prevalence of Q fever coupled with increasing Q fever hospitalization rates, rising worldwide cattle, sheep, and goat population, growth in risk factors of Q fever, and globally growing geriatric population.

The global Q fever market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, end user, and region.The global Q fever market, by type, has been segmented into acute and chronic.The global Q fever market, by diagnosis, has been segmented into serology tests and others.The global Q fever market, by treatment, has been segmented into antibiotics and surgery.The global Q fever market, by end user, has been segmented into patients, hospitals and clinics, and others.The global Q fever market is expected to reach a market value of USD 9,850.65 million by 2023 from USD 6,249.68 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. In 2017, Asia-Pacific held the highest share of the market at 44.9%, followed by the Middle East and Africa with a share of 25.4%.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085833

Key Players

Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Sanofi S. A., Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Yashica Pharmaceuticals, and AtoxBio.

Study Objectives

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Q fever market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global Q fever market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, diagnosis, treatment, end user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Q fever market

Target Audience

• Hospitals

• Q fever Companies

• Associations and Organizations

Key Findings

• The global Q fever market is expected to reach USD 9,850.65 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.83% from 2018 to 2023

• On the basis of type, the chronic segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period

• On the basis of diagnosis, the serology tests segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period

• On the basis of treatment, the antibiotics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period

• On the basis of end user, the patients segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085833

Regional Analysis

• Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o Latin America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Oman

o Kuwait

o Qatar

o Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Source Info–https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-q-fever-market-industry-trends-share-size-and-forecast-report-by-2023-2019-07-30

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609