Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Report 2019 Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Surface-mount technology (SMT) is a method for producing electronic circuits in which the components are mounted or placed directly onto the surface of printed circuit boards (PCBs). An electronic device so made is called a surface-mount device (SMD).

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment in the regions of China that is expected to drive the market for more Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment. Increasing of telecommunications equipment expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on medical and automotive industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

In the next five years, the global consumption of microcatheter will maintain more than 9.8% annual growth rate.

The worldwide market for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ASM Pacific Technology

Fuji Machine Mfg

Yamaha Motor

JUKI

Hanwha Techwin

Panasonic

Mycronic

Assembleon(K&S)

ITW EAE

Universal Instruments

Europlacer

Mirae

BTU

Versatec

Evest Corporation

Autotronik

DDM Novastar

GKG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Placement Equipment

Printer Equipment

Reflow Oven Equipment

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecommunications Equipment

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

