Global Walnut Market 2026 : Global Industry Analysis, Share, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast
Global Walnut Market was valued at US$ 6.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 9.17 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.01% during a forecast period.
The shelled walnuts segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Increased usage of shelled walnuts among consumers is projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Organic type walnut is expected to surge the market growth in the forecast period owing to growing awareness regarding health and the rising popularity of natural products among the consumers across the globe. English walnuts segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Rapidly expanding aromatherapy sector is projected to boosting the market growth in the raw walnut segment.
Major driving factors of the market are growing consciousness regarding fitness and health among consumers and rising affordability of middle-class population across globally. Improving living standards of the consumers and growing awareness regarding the good benefits of walnut are estimated to propel the market growth in a positive way. Growing demand for healthy food with walnut ingredient is also boosting the market growth. Rising per capita income of developing countries is surging the market growth. In addition, rising development of infrastructure, growing product commercialization, and increase usage of walnut in personal care & cosmetic industry are expected to propel the market growth. However, lack of vertical integration is act as restraints in the market. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and trends.
The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to growing enemies of developing countries such as India and China. Moreover, increasing influence internet usage, increasing middle-class population, and raised awareness regarding health food among consumers are boosting the market growth. China is projected to boost market growth. Rising usage of walnut in the pharmaceutical industry and walnuts as a snack is driving the market growth during the forecast period. China has the largest production of walnut and also consumers are surging the market growth. Europe is projected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.
Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Walnut Market are Crain Walnut Shelling Inc., Empire Nut Company, LLC, Guerra Nut Shelling Company, Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc., and Morada Produce Company L.P.
The scope of the Global Walnut Market
Global Walnut Market, by Product Type
Black Walnuts
English Walnuts
Global Walnut Market, by Nature
Organic
Conventional
Global Walnut Market, by Category
In Shell Walnuts
Shelled Walnuts
Global Walnut Market, by End Use
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Household
Global Walnut Market, by Form
Raw
Processed
Global Walnut Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key Players Operating in Global Walnut Market
Crain Walnut Shelling Inc
Empire Nut Company, LLC
Guerra Nut Shelling Company
Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc
Morada Produce Company L.P.
Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc
Agromillora Group
Alpine Pacific Nut
California Walnut Company
Borges India Private Limited
Gold River Orchards
Kashmir Walnut Group
Mid Valley Nut
Royal Saffron Company
Report Description:
