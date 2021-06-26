Global Wireless Charging Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

Description

With the emergence of wireless charging solution, the batteries of electronic devices can be charged without using connected cables. The communication between the power source and device is generally through electromagnetic induction. Providers of wireless charging solution have partnered up with manufacturers of electronic devices to develop wireless charging enabled devices. This is the most attractive segment in this market during the forecast period. This improves user friendliness as charging slots’ in devices are hidden making them waterproof, thus protecting from electric shocks.

The industry is making considerable efforts to consolidate on universal standards providing compatibility across all electronic devices. This technology meets the need for more standardized, efficient, safe and portable power recharging options. It is more applicable to charge handheld devices such as smartphones, tablets and wearable technologies.

Market Dynamics

The market is witnessing enormous demand as more mobile devices are being launched with the embedded wireless charging technology. The free positioning of device feature, enabled by resonant technology, is creating a positive impact among the consumers globally. The key drivers behind the growth of the market are demand for sealed devices and power devices and inconvenience of carrying multiple chargers. Moreover, lucrative opportunities are being created with Internet of Things and high research in wireless charging technology.

However, expensive infrastructure and lack of standardization may hinder the development of the wireless charging market. Also, the certification problem for the high range and power rated charging units and incompatibility with existing devices are a few challenges for the industry.

Market Segmentation

The global wireless charging market is segmented on the basis of technology, component type and by region. On the basis of technology, market can be segmented into inductive charging, resonant charging and radio frequency charging. Inductive charging is the most dominant in the market owing to its higher utilization in wireless systems for smartphones and EVs. The market is segmented on the basis of industry vertical includes automotive, industrial, healthcare, electronics, aerospace and defense. The highest market share is owned by automotive industry due to its rising adoption.

Geographical Analysis

The market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. The Asia Pacific held the highest share in the global wireless charging market in 2015 geographically. The key reason is a huge adoption of EVs due to climate concerns and rising oil prices in Asia Pacific. However, Europe has emerged as a region with high growth rate in wireless charging due to rise in electrical vehicles and smartphones.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market include Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Inc., Integrated Device Technology Inc, Sony, Nissan Motor, Panasonic.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

