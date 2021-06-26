Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis to 2027 – Oracle, AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco Systems, Koninklijke Philips, SAP, Zebra Technologies Corp, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, AirStrip Technologies, and [x]cube LABS

Exponential growth of healthcare IT Sector I developed countries across the globe and rising demand for healthcare IT products for healthcare data management are the key drivers for the market growth. Moreover, digitalization healthcare and demand for patient care management solutions are expected to offer opportunity for the growth of healthcare mobility solutions market during the forecast period.

Healthcare mobility solutions help the healthcare organizations to stream workflow and effectively manage workforce and patient data. These solutions comprises of mobile applications and enterprise solution platforms. Enterprise solutions offered by various healthcare IT firms provide various advantages such as cost-effectively healthcare management and efficient management of healthcare resources.

The “Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global healthcare IT market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of healthcare mobility solutions market with detailed market segmentation by products & services, application, end user and geography. The global healthcare mobility solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare mobility solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Oracle

2. AT&T Intellectual Property

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. SAP SE

6. Zebra Technologies Corp

7. Cerner Corporation.

8. McKesson Corporation

9. AirStrip Technologies

10. [x]cube LABS.

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare mobility solutions market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the healthcare mobility solutions market in these regions.

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented on the basis of products & services, application and end user. Based on products & services, the market is segmented as mobile devices, mobile applications (Apps) and enterprise mobility platforms. On the basis of application, the global healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into enterprise solutions and mHealth applications. Based on end user, the market is segmented as healthcare payers, healthcare providers and patients.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare mobility solutions market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare mobility solutions market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

