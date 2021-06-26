How In-vehicle Infotainment Market Dominate In Coming Years ? By Key Players- Harman International, Panasonic Corporation, Alpine Electronics Inc., Clarion Co., Ltd. and JVC Kenwood Corporation. Also, Continental AG, Denso Ten Limited, Garmin Ltd

In-vehicle Infotainment Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This market survey provides key information about the Automative industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Analysis and interpretation of market research data performed in this In-vehicle Infotainment Market report is used to build report which contains information and knowledge that can be used to predict future events, future products, marketing strategy, actions or behaviours. This In-vehicle Infotainment Market report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Leading In-vehicle Infotainment Market Players: – Harman International, Panasonic Corporation, Alpine Electronics Inc., Clarion Co., Ltd. and JVC Kenwood Corporation. Also, Continental AG, Denso Ten Limited, Garmin Ltd., Pioneer Corporation and Visteon Corporation

A device embedded in a car having capabilities of streaming through multimedia, can be used for navigation, can be used to control the climate inside a car by controlling the HVAC system of the car and also allow hands-free calling & receiving of text messages and updates together constitutes an in-vehicle infotainment system. However, the spectrum of functionalities offered in an in-vehicle infotainment system does not limit to the above-mentioned functionalities but is rather being stretched to broader horizons in the current scenario with increasing demands from the consumers for added luxuries. Additionally, technological advances in various fields such as consumer electronics, communication technologies and connectivity technologies are soon anticipated to result in convergence of technologies. As a result of longer times spend behind the wheels by driver, there has been a growing need to enhance the quality of time spent inside a car. Consequently, increased interests in connectivity and in-car infotainment have been driving the adoptions of such systems.

The in-vehicle infotainment market segmentation is done on the basis of operating system, interaction type and connectivity technology. The operating system segment of in-vehicle infotainment market includes the major OS used to operate the infotainment products that are Microsoft, QNX, Linux and Others. The major interaction types that are used for interaction by the drivers to operate an infotainment systems are touch-based, voice-enabled, physically button controlled and gestures. The various connectivity technologies used to connect to the infotainment systems are Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC based on which the market has been segmented. On the basis of geography, the in-vehicle infotainment market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

As per the automobile associations, the global vehicular population had crossed 1 billion mark in the year 2010 itself which was driven by the aggressive growth rates in India and China in that fiscal year. The rise in the sales of vehicles and in particular passenger cars can be attributed to the steady increase in the disposable incomes of consumers. Developing economies witnessed a steady growth in the post-recession era and thus there was rise in the disposable incomes with consumers. In the western countries where consumers have huge disposable incomes at their disposal, it has been observed that with the rise of vehicular population, there has been significant changes in the selection parameters of passenger cars. Cost and fuel efficiency no longer stay as the primary criterion for purchasing. Instead the purchases more depend on the comfort and luxury provided in the car. Infotainment systems and the technology inside the car are increasingly becoming important to customers today.

