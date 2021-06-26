IC Advanced Packaging Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Abel, IBM, Samsung, Toshiba, Intel, Amkor and more…

A new market study, titled “Global IC Advanced Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Advanced electronic packages need to address the growing interconnect gap between IC and PCB, achieve a high level of functional integration, and meet form-factor, power, cost, and electrical performance requirements. The drivers for the IC Packaging Market are the increasing need for advanced architecture in electronic products, rising trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, and growing market for tablets, smartphones, and gaming devices.

This report focuses on the global IC Advanced Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IC Advanced Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abel

IBM

Samsung

Toshiba

Intel

Amkor

MAK

Optocap

ASE

Changing Electronics Technology

STMicroelectronics

EKSS Microelectronics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D

2.5D

Market segment by Application, split into

Logic

Imaging and Optoelectronics

Memory

MEMS/Sensors

LED

Power

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IC Advanced Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IC Advanced Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



