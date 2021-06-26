Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2027 | Top Key Players – CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), Capgemini SE, HCL Technologies, IBM, IDaptive, Ilantus Technologies, Microsoft, Okta

The identity-as-a-service provides cloud based solutions for enterprises for identification and authentication solutions to provide users with access to privileges. IDaaS incorporates unique authentication and password management by avoiding possible damages arising due to identity and theft. Besides, advanced offerings like analytics and intelligence combined with the revolution, industry 4.0 have created an attractive picture for IDaaS market in recent years in terms of growth.

The identity-as-a-service market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing adoption of risk management solutions and increasing automation in industries. Moreover, the applicability of IDaaS in managing governance risk and compliance is further expected to augment market growth. The identity-as-a-service market is expected to showcase immense growth opportunities for major market players with the rapid emergence of industrial internet of things (IIoT) in the years to come.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006058

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), Capgemini SE, HCL Technologies Limited , IBM Corporation, IDaptive, LLC, Ilantus Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Okta, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc.

The “Global Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of identity-as-a-service market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, service type, enterprise size, access type, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global identity-as-a-service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading identity-as-a-service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global identity-as-a-service market is segmented on the basis of deployment, service type, enterprise size, access type, application, and industry vertical. By deployment, the market is segmented as public, private, and hybrid. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as on-site and in-house. Based on the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of the access type, the segmentation is done as single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, compliance management, directory services, and others. By application, is classified as document verification, authentication, and screening. And based on industry vertical, market is classified as IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, automotive, government, and others.

Get Reasonable Discount on this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006058

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global identity-as-a-service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The identity-as-a-service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting identity-as-a-service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the identity-as-a-service market in these regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006058