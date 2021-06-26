Industrial Hemp Market Scrutinized In New Research by Key Player COLORADO HEMP WORKS, Dun Agro, Ecofibre and GenCanna Global USA

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Industrial Hemp Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Industrial Hemp market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Industrial hemp is also known as hemp. Industrial hemp is the strain of the cannabis sativa plant species usually which is found in the northern hemisphere. Industrial hemp is cultivated for industrial (non-drug) use and consumer products. Industrial hemp is low in active tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and high in fiber. Industrial hemp can be used to replace many potentially harmful products such as tree paper, plastics, petroleum-based products which do not decompose quickly. Industrial hemp is produced in various countries across the world. Major producers include Canada, France, and China.

Check for the sample here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005898/

Leading players of the Industrial Hemp Market profiled in the report include-

1. COLORADO HEMP WORKS

2. Dun Agro

3. Ecofibre Ltd

4. GenCanna Global USA, Inc.

5. Hemp Oil Canada

6. Hemp Pol and

7. Hemp, Inc.

8. Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.

9. HempFlax BV

10. The Konoplex Group

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global industrial hemp market is segmented on the basis of type, application and source. Based on type, the market is segmented into hemp seed, hemp seed oil, CBD hemp oil, and hemp fiber. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food, textiles, beverages, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into conventional and organic.

Reasons to buy the report – Industrial Hemp Market

Creating an effective position strategy

Expert opinions on your evaluation

Know possible barriers to entry

Informed and strategic decision making

Understand how first movers work

Plan to action on future opportunities

The global study on Industrial Hemp market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Get Discount on This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005898/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/