Intelligent Building Management Systems Market Outlook to 2027 – Advanced Control, Allied Digital Services, Delta Electronics, Honeywell International, Larsen and Toubro

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The intelligent building management systems integrate building, energy systems, and technology to perform complex buildings operations such as automated energy conservation and reduced operational costs. Modern IBMS are shifting to cloud-based technology, enabling service-like functionality and real-time information. Smart automation and control systems for buildings and the advent of the internet of things is further broadening the scope of the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of intelligent building management systems market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global intelligent building management systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading intelligent building management systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Intelligent Building Management Systems Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

MARKET DYNAMICS

The intelligent building management systems market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the forecast period owing to dem and from the commercial and industrial segments. Moreover, stricter need to abide by the rules and regulations set by the government for building security further propels the growth of the intelligent building management systems market. However, lack of awareness among the end-user segment may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, technological advancements offer substantial growth for intelligent building management systems market and the players involved during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global intelligent building management systems market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as communication protocols, HVAC controls, general lighting controls, security and access controls, st and ards and data distribution, outdoor controls, others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as hospitality, energy and infrastructure, educational centers, residential and retail, religious centers, manufacturing buildings, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global intelligent building management systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The intelligent building management systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting intelligent building management systems market from both dem and and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the intelligent building management systems market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the intelligent building management systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from intelligent building management systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising dem and for intelligent building management systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the intelligent building management systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of key intelligent building management systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Advanced Control Corp.

– Allied Digital Services Ltd.

– Delta Electronics, Inc.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Larsen & Toubro Limited

– NG Bailey

– Pacific Controls

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemsatec Ltd.

– Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

