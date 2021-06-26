MCB and MCCB market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2023

The demand for efficient circuit breakers is growing rapidly owing to various advantages, including automatic switching during abnormal electrical conditions, tripping in electrical faults, and quick restoration of electrical supply by switching on the operation. MCBs (Miniature Circuit Breakers) and MCCBs (Molded Case Circuit Breakers) prevent the overheating of home appliances and reusable protection system as well as they avoid electrical accidents in households and offices.

The global MCB and MCCB market is projected to grow at 7.28% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018–2023. In 2017, the global MCB and MCCB market was led by Asia-Pacific with a 34.06% share, followed by Europe and North America with shares of 25.35% and 21.71%, respectively.

The MCB and MCCB market has been segmented based on type, rated current, End-Use, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into, MCB and MCCB. The MCCB is expected to grow at the faster rate during the forecast period.

In 2017, the MCCB segment held a 60.35% share of the global MCB and MCCB market. On the basis of rated current, the market has been segmented into, up to 20A, 21-75 A, 76-250 A, 251- 800 A, and above 800 A. The 76-250 A is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In 2017, the 76-250 A segment held a 29.67% share of the global MCB and MCCB market. On the basis of end-use, the market has been segmented into, power generation, transmission & distribution, residential & commercial, manufacturing and process industries, transportation and others (agriculture and defense). In 2017, the residential & commercial segment held a 37.47% share of the global MCB and MCCB market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

3.6 List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Investments in Power Sector in Asia-Pacific

4.2.2 Shift toward De-Centralized Power Distribution

4.2.3 Increasing Rural Electrification

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Vulnerability to Heat and Slow Tripping

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Implementation of Advanced Technologies

4.4.2 Need for Modernizing the Aging Infrastructure

4.4.3 Global Rise in Power Capacity

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Rivalry

4.6 Supply Chain Analysis

4.6.1 Design and Development

4.6.2 Raw Material Supply

4.6.3 Manufacture and Assembly

4.6.4 Supply and Distribution

4.6.5 End-Use

5 Global MCB and MCCB Market, by Type

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 MCB

5.1.2 MCCB

6 Global MCB and MCCB Market, by Rated Current

