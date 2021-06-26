Microcarrier Market Expected to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025 – Becton, Corning, GE, Lonza, Eppendorf

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Microcarrier Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Global Microcarrier Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Microcarrier Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. A microcarrier is a supporting matrix used commercially for the growth of adherent cells in bioreactors for biologics production and vaccine manufacturing. Surging demand for cell based vaccines & therapeutics, continuous growth of biologics & biosimilar industry and escalating research & development activities are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements associated with microcarrier is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Further, microcarriers have many advantages such as it allows exceptional scale-up of product and allow cells to grow in three dimensions at high densities which stabilize the cell population and decrease the need for external growth factors.

These advantage also rising demand of microcarrier among its end-user industries across the world. However, high cost of biologics & cell-based therapies and slower penetration of microcarrier are the factors that limiting the market growth of Microcarrier during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Microcarrier Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to advancement in technology and rising focus on development of cell-based therapies in the region. Further, Europe is estimated second largest market share in the global microcarrier market due to growing demand for microcarrier equipment’s in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

– Becton

– Corning Inc.

– Danaher Corporation

– GE Healthcare

– Lonza Group

– Thermo Fischer Scientific

