Missile Interceptor Market – Details by Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Forecast to 2023

Key Players:

Prominent names include Boeing, MBDA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Thales Group, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

Market Scope:

The global military interceptor market is anticipated to expand at 8% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). This is primarily driven by geopolitical tensions and inflated defense budgets of nations. Growing animosity between nations is expected to expedite the development of missile interceptors. Government support for development of indigenous systems is likely to lead to influx of capital which can be lucrative for the missile interceptor market.

Furthermore, defense contracts between nations and weapon manufacturers can induce demand in the global market. Technological advances combined with plans of nations to improve the existing systems can open up new opportunities.

But high manufacturing costs of these missiles may impede its growth rate.

Industry Buzz

Space has been considered as the next frontier with nations considering satellite-based interceptors to counter ballistic missiles. Similar to plans by Tesla for launching satellites in low orbit for providing access to hi-speed Internet speeds, the U.S. government is considering space-based interceptors to counter missiles at the boost phase. In addition, developments are underway for making missiles undetectable by existing radars or shedding parts mid-course for confusing opponents.

Segmentation

The military interceptor market is segmented by launch mode, type, and range.

By launch mode, the market is segmented into surface to air and surface to surface. The surface to air segment is predicted to gain maximum market share by 2023 due to easy deployment of these systems on the ground.

Types of missile interceptors include endoatmospheric and exoatmospheric.

By range, the market is categorized into three segments – upto 125 kms, 125 to 200 kms, and above 200 kms. The upto 125 kms segment is expected to gain a humongous market share owing to the high demand for missiles. This is exemplified by the high demand for Iron Dome in Israel.

Regional Analysis

The military interceptor market can widen its scope by looking at the following geographical locations – North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Europe is expected to be the prime contributor of the market due to adoption of missile launching systems in Sweden and Romania. Agreements between defense system experts and nations can boost market growth. This is exemplified by the deal between the Romanian government and Lockheed Martin to provide Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) systems to heighten the defenses of the nation.

The APAC missile interceptor market is predicted to be fruitful due to cross border tensions among nations. Rise in terrorist activities coupled with the ongoing arms race between nations is expected to boost market demand exponentially. Furthermore, investments by China and India to enhance their defensive strength can be an active catalyst for market growth. In 2019, India successfully tested an anti-satellite missile which targeted one of its own satellites hovering in low orbit. Other than ground-based interceptors, investments in naval missile interceptors are likely to foster growth as evident by the purchase of ship-based missile interceptor systems by South Korea in 2019.

The MEA region is touted to generate significant revenue owing to nations of Israel, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Defense agreements are expected to be the focal point of the regional market demand. For instance, countries of Qatar and United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a deal with Lockheed Martin for Patriot missile systems. In 2019, Israel tested an interceptor, Arrow-3, capable of destroying long-range ballistic missiles.

