Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Future Investments, Industry Segment and Gross Margin by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

The Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market are expected to witness a significant growth with CAGR of ~4.5% between 2016 and 2023.

Non-ionic surfactant is used in various industries such as food & beverages, paint & coatings, oilfield, textiles, personal care, construction, household, and others. Additionally, the growing demand in the household and personal care industry is a key factor to drive the non-ionic surfactants market. The trends of using personal care products such as hair care and skin care products has driven this market.

Based on region, the market share of non-ionic surfactants is high in Asia Pacific due to huge utilization in growing industry such as paint & coatings, oilfield, construction, and others. It is also expected to increase at a higher growth rate as compared to other regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

Feb 9, 2018- BASF SE will expand its alkyl polyglucosides (APG) production capacity along with two production improvement projects at sites in China, U.S., Ohio, and JInshan. The capacity expansion at Jinshan site has been started in order to meet the need for surfactants in personal and home care applications in the Asia Pacific region.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in non-ionic surfactants market growth. Increasing purchasing power of the growing middle class especially in household, and personal care industry is reason to drive the non-ionic surfactants market in this region, followed by North America. North America holds the second position for non-ionic surfactants market and is another profitable market in terms of value and volume after APAC. UK, Canada, and United Mexican States led the demand for non-ionic surfactants in this region. Europe accounted for the third largest share in the global non-ionic surfactants market in 2016.

Key Players

Key players of the global non-ionic surfactants market are 3M (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Arkema (France), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Dow Corning Corporation. (US), Elementis plc (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), and others.

Market Segmentation

Global non-ionic surfactant market is divided into type, application, end user industry, and region. Based on type, the non-ionic surfactant market is segmented into alcohol ethoxylates, fatty alkanolamides, amine derivatives, glycerol derivatives, and others. Among all, alcohol ethoxylates surfactant are the major type of surfactant due to high utilization in laundry detergents which is further used in institutional and industrial cleaners, oil, cosmetics, household cleaners, agriculture, textile, paper, and other process industries.

Alcohol ethoxylate non-ionic surfactant have many features such excellent cleaning of synthetic fibres, as low to moderate foaming capacity, biodegradation, and tolerance of water hardness. Alcohol ethoxylates is safe and is non-toxic about consumer use which further adds to the driving factor in non-ionic surfactant market. Fatty alkanolamides non-ionic surfactant are used to make economical and low-priced dish and fabric washing formulas.

