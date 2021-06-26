Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market | What will be growth in Global Market?
OSB is an engineered wood organizational panel that is rapidly gaining popularity for various applications. It is a sheet material in which rather long strands of wood are bonded together with a synthetic resin adhesive. Sometimes in all three layers, but usually only in the outer layers of these panels, the strands are orientated in a direction.
OSB changes in colour from a light straw colour to a medium brown depending on the wood species, resin system and pressing conditions. OSB’s strength mainly comes from the uninterrupted wood fibre, interweaving of the long strands and degree of orientation of strands in the surface layers. Waterproof and boil proof resin binders are combined with the strands to improve internal strength, rigidity and moisture resistance.
The global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market will reach xyz Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Top Key Players
Norbord
LP
Georgia-Pacific
Kronospan
Weyerhaeuser NR Company
Huber
Tolko
Swiss Krono Group
Martco
Egger
Medite Smartply
DOK Kalevala
Dieffenbacher
Langboard
Luli Group
Baoyuan Wood
Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Segmentation by Product Type
OSB/1
OSB/2
OSB/3
OSB/4
Market Segmentation by Demand
Construction
Industrial Packaging
Interior Furnishing
Others
Regional Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Questions answers in this research report
- What will be the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market size in 2025?
- How will the market change over the forecast period.?
- What are the threats and challenges in front of the businesses?
- Who are the highest competitors in the global market?
- Which factors are responsible for driving the global market?
