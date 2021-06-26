Osteoporosis Drugs Market 2019 Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatments, Size, Share, Outlook and Healthcare Industry Insights by 2023

The Osteoporosis Drugs market driving factors were identified to be rise in the geriatric population, increased screening, drug induced osteoporosis, alcoholism and smoking, increased awareness and focus towards female health, rising prevalence of diseases, conditions and medical procedures that may cause bone loss such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, thalassemia, hormonal disorders, modern lifestyle etc.

The Global Osteoporosis Market is currently eyeing for a staggering USD 14,300 million valuation during the forecast period (2013-2022), claims Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed study. Booming urbanization and technological advancements may have a lot to do with the progressing world, but they have some adverse effects too. Osteoporosis is one such side-effect of the fast-evolving lifestyle and the inflating osteoporosis drugs market is a direct result of that. The market is about to witness a moderate CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Osteoporosis is weakening of bones due to lower bone mass resulting in and micro-architectural deterioration of bone tissue and subsequent higher risk of a broken fracture. It generally occurs at an advanced age and women are more susceptible to it than males by about three to four folds. WHO estimates that around 1.66 million hip fractures occur each year worldwide due to osteoporosis. According to national osteoporosis foundation about 54 million Americans suffer from osteoporosis.

The disease also has a genetic bias in that it Caucasians are more affected than Asians. The disease prevalence is lowest in African population.

Key Players:

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co.

Novartis International AG

Amgen Inc.

Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Segmentation:

Global osteoporosis drugs market has been segmented on the basis of drug class which comprises bisphosphonates, calcitonin’s, selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMS), parathyroid hormone (PTH) and others. On the basis of route of administration; market is segmented into oral, injectable and others. On the basis of gender the market is segmented into male and female.

Regional Analysis

Globally America is the largest market for osteoporosis drugs. Europe is the second-largest market for osteoporosis drugs. The developed regions are expected to hold their market leadership in the near future but with falling market share due to rise of Asia Pacific region which is expected to be fastest growing region in osteoporosis drugs market. The Asia pacific region will be led by China and India. Africa is expected to be a laggard in the global osteoporosis market.

Intended Audience:

Osteoporosis Drugs Manufacturers

Osteoporosis Drugs Suppliers

Private Research Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Government Research Laboratories

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

