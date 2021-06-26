Premium Motorcycle Helmets market Projected to Register 10.4% CAGR to 2026 – Schuberth, Shoei, Nitro Racing, AG, HJC Helmets, Bell Motor Company, NOLAN,Shark Helmets, Suomy, Airoh, Arai Helmet, Lazer Helmets, and OGK Kabuto

According to Publisher, the Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for premium helmets because of an increase in the number of riders and technological advancements, strict enforcement of helmet laws across nations are the factors boosting the market growth. However, high cost of products is expected to hamper the market growth.

A motorcycle helmet is worn to protect riders from severe injuries and reduces the impact of accidents. Wearing a helmet reduces the severity of the impact and protect the rider from fatal injuries. Premium motorcycle helmets are made of superior-quality material, which is much more comfortable for the rider compared to the material used in basic helmets, and are equipped with various features such as Bluetooth and GPS.

Based on material, carbon fiber segment is expected to be the significant growth due to modern premium bike helmets are increasingly being made of carbon fiber, which provides a higher tensile strength, a fact that gives the rider much more safety. Europe is the largest market because of the continuous increase in the motorcycle permits in several European countries. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market as manufacturers are producing bikes at relatively affordable prices.

Materials Covered:

– Carbon Fiber

– Fiber Glass

– Plastics

– Kevlar

– Other Materials

Types Covered:

– Open Face Helmet

– Full Face Helmet

Applications Covered:

– Scooter

– Motorcycle

– Step-Through

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Racers

– Commuters

Regions Covered:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– New Zealand

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

– Argentina

– Brazil

– Chile

– Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Qatar

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

