Recombinant Human Interferon α2b Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2022

An interferon is a group of host-specific glycoproteins secreted by cells in response to virus infections or other factors. As a cytokine, it can defend against a wide variety of viruses by stimulating the synthesis of new effector proteins in interaction with the receptors on uninfected cells though it cannot directly kill or inhibit the viruses in cells. Besides, it can achieve immunoregulation and anti-cancer effects by enhancing the viability of lymphocytes, macrophages and natural killer cells.

In 1986, Intron A, the world’s first Recombinant Human Interferon α2b, was launched by Schering Plough that was later acquired by MSD, and approved by the FDA to be used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. In 1997, Tianjin Sinobioway Biomedicine Co., Ltd.’s Recombinant Human Interferon α2b was approved to be sold in China, followed by the counterparts of Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Beisheng Medicine Industry Hansheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Schering-Plough that were approved in 1998, 1999 and 2007 respectively.

Procure This Market Intelligence Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10070428

Recombinant Human Interferon α2b has been approved by the China Food and Drug Administration to be sold in the dosage forms of freeze-dried powder injection, injection, suppository, cream (ointment), eye drops, etc. The main indications include acute and chronic viral hepatitis infections (hepatitis B and hepatitis C), condyloma acuminatum, hairy cell leukemia, etc. and vary among dosage forms.

CRI estimates that by the end of 2018, more than 90 million people in China are infected with hepatitis B virus and 8 million carry hepatitis C virus. With the increasing incidence of herpes, 80%-90% of the Chinese population are infected with herpes zoster virus, and 30% of the infected may develop chickenpox, and the rest 70% will be attacked by herpes zoster when they are weak. Furthermore, over 40% of married women in China are suffering from cervical erosion.

According to CRI’s market research, the sales value of Recombinant Human Interferon α2b showed an upward trend after the drug was launched in China, reaching about CNY 271 million in 2017. The injections, capsules and gels take up a large market share, with Shanghai Huaxin High Biotechnology Inc., Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd. and Schering-Plough as the top market players by sales value.

Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070428

Topics Covered:

– Status of China’s Recombinant Human Interferon α2b market

– Major manufacturers of Recombinant Human Interferon α2b in China

– Prices of Recombinant Human Interferon α2b in China

– Major factors influencing development of Recombinant Human Interferon α2b in China

– Prospect of China’s Recombinant Human Interferon α2b market from 2018 to 2022

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609