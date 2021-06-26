Research Report On Blood Product Market In China, 2018-2022

As a category of biological products, a blood product is a kind of biological active preparation manufactured based on health human blood plasma with biological techniques or plasma separation and purification technologies. According to patients of different diseases, different contents of plasma protein are separated and manufactured into specific blood products. Blood products can be categorized into human serum albumin, human immunoglobulin and coagulation factors that have a widest variety of products.

The concentration rate of global blood product industry is rather high. The four enterprises of developed countries, CSL Behring, Baxter, Grifols and Octapharma, occupy over 80% of global market shares. Currently, the global blood industry maintains relatively stable, with emerging markets serving as major driving forces.

According to CRI, China will become one of the major global blood product markets as its economy develops. Chinese government imposes strict regulations on production, sales and import of blood products. In addition, the government implements a lot release system of biological products (including blood products and vaccines), compulsorily inspecting and verifying every batch of such products when leaving factory or being imported. Disqualified or disapproved products should not be on the market or imported.

Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060718

According to market research by CRI, about 30 blood product manufacturers have been authenticated by the Chinese government by the end of 2017. But indeed, only 20 of them operate under normal production. Since 2012, mergers and acquisitions have emerged in China’s blood product industry. Examples include Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. purchasing partial stake of Zhejiang Haikang Biological Products Co., Ltd., Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd. acquiring Chengdu Rosen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Humanwell Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. acquiring Wuhan Rui De Biological Products Co., Ltd.

CRI estimates that at least 10,000 tons of blood plasma is needed to meet the demand of Chinese market in 2017, but the actual supply is only 7,000 tons. China’s annual volume of blood plasma represents approximately half of the volume of CSL Behring. In China, the only approach to legal collection of source plasma is plasma collection from blood product manufacturers. There have been less than 300 plasma collection stations in China by the end of 2017, located in 22 domestic regions and belonging to 20 blood product manufacturers. Lack of source plasma collection has always been a major restriction of the development of China’s blood product industry. In China, the competitiveness of blood product manufacturers is mainly determined by the reserve volume of blood plasma. Under the tense condition of source plasma supply, blood product manufacturers have more opportunities for survival and development through obtaining more blood plasma stations and source plasma.

Based on analysis of CRI, the Chinese government imposes strict regulations on the import of blood products despite the lack of local production volume of blood products. Only human serum albumin and reshaped human blood coagulation factor â…§ are allowed to be imported. China must rely on the import of human serum albumin due to the demand-supply gap exceeding over 50% in 2017. CSL Behring, Baxter, Grifols S.A. and Octapharma all export human serum albumin to China.

Procure This Market Intelligence Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10060718

In 2001, the Chinese government announced that new blood product manufacturers would be no longer authenticated for the safety of blood and blood products. If overseas blood product manufacturers desire to enter Chinese market, they can either export their products directly to China or acquire existing blood product manufacturers in China. For example, in August 2017, CSL Behring spent USD 352 million on purchasing 80% stake of Wuhan Zhongyuan Rui De Biological Products Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Humanwell Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. On the third of August, 2017, CSL officially announced that it had completed the deal with Humanwell and had taken over business operations of Rui De. CSL Behring temporarily launched only albumin on Chinese market. In order to introduce more products into China, localized production is the first choice. In the future, Rui De is expected to apply extensive expertise of CSL Behring in fields of plasma collection, production and R&D. In the meanwhile, CSL Behring is making efforts to improve the experience of domestic plasma donors. The company also plans to launch more coagulation factor products and establish more plasma collection stations by virtue of Rui De’s knowledge of Chinese market.

Analyzed by CRI, the market value of blood products exceeded CNY 20 billion in China in 2017, with an estimated CAGR of over 10% during 2018 and 2022.

This report is completed on a basis of deep market investigation. Readers can obtain the following information or more through this report:

– Status of Global Blood Product Industry

– Development Status of China Blood Product Industry

– Policy Environment and Lot Release System of China Blood Product Industry

– Status of Segmented China Blood Products

– Competition Status of China Blood Product Industry

– Major Blood Product Manufacturers in China and Their Operation Status

– Blood Products Exported from CSL Behring, Baxter, Grifols S.A. and Octapharma to China, 2013-2017

– Price Trend of Raw Materials and Finished Products in China Blood Product Industry

– Driving Forces and Market Opportunities of China Blood Product Industry, 2018-2022

– Risks and Challenges Faced by China Blood Product Industry, 2018-2022

– Forecast on Supply and Demand of Blood Products in China, 2018-2022

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609