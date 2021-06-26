Smart E-Drive Market is Growing at a CAGR of 54.8% During the Forecast Period 2017-2026 according to a New Research Report by Hitachi, Continental, Infineon, Siemens, Magna, Hyundai Mobis, Mahle, Robert Bosch, Aisin Seiki,

According to Publisher, the Global Smart E-Drive market is accounted for $165.10 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $8,433.37 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 54.8%. Some of the factors that are majorly driving the market include rising number of hybrid and electric vehicles, futuristic advanced mobility solutions and stringent government rules for electric vehicles due to carbon emission globally. Moreover, rising demand for electric buses & trucks and growing acceptance of advanced technologies in electric vehicles will provide immense growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of charging infrastructure and huge cost of technologies and components are some restraints which are anticipated to decrease the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Robert Bosch

Aisin Seiki

Hitachi

Borgwarner

Continental AG

Infineon

Siemens AG

Magna

GKN Plc

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Schaeffler

and among others

Depending on battery type, lead acid battery segment is expected to dominate the global market. These batteries require low maintenance. They are widely used because of its easy usability and high power density. Most of the lead acid batteries are available in different shapes, amperages, sizes and voltages. They are also extensively accepted as they do not allow for the addition or loss of liquid.

Geographically, Europe region is the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to quick expansion of charging infrastructure, stringent government norms on emissions, and a large base of tier-1 and OEMs.

Battery Types Covered:

– Solid state battery

– Lithium-ion

– Lead acid

– Nickel-based

Components Covered:

– Battery

– Inverter

– E-Brake

– Motor

– Power Electronics

– Other Components

Drive Types Covered:

– Rear Wheel Drive

– Front Wheel Drive

– Other Drive Types

Applications Covered:

– Wheel drive

– e-Axle

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

