The global diagnostic imaging market to exhibit a 7.7% CAGR on the back of increased capital spending

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Diagnostic Imaging Market– Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market.

https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/diagnosing-imaging-market/

Diagnostics Imaging Market Outlook

The major drivers fueling the growth of market are growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancement and increase in funds and grants by government bodies.

Government expenditure over healthcare facilities is also increasing that aid the growth of market. According to The National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), US spent around 20% of its GDP on healthcare in 2017 and US is the largest revenue generating region for the diagnostic imaging centers.

Diagnostic Imaging Market Geographical Share

Geographically, the global diagnostic imaging market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

North America market accounts for more than 25% of the total share due to increase in geriatric population and adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging techniques for disease diagnosis.

Diagnostic Imaging Market Competitive Trends

Some of the major key players in the market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Carestream Health Inc., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Canon Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hologic Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation and Shimadzu Corporation.

The Diagnostic Imaging market is a concentrated market with dominance of five major companies. Siemens accounted for around 25% of the entire market in 2018.

Diagnostic Imaging Market Segmentation

The global diagnostic imaging market can be segmented by type as X-Ray, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, Ultrasound, Tomography, Tactile Imaging and Functional near Infrared Spectroscopy.

An X-ray is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions. X-ray segment holds the most significant share of diagnostic imaging market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7.% owing to the versatility of the system and convenience in use.

On the basis of application cardiology acquires around 20% of the market share. Cardiovascular diseases are a major cause of global deaths with predictions of coronary artery disease causing 11.1 million deaths globally in 2020.

To know more, feel free to download a sample from the following portal –

https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/diagnosing-imaging-market/

The research report covers the following topics-

1. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market – Methodology and Scope

2. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market – Market Definition and Overview

3. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market – Executive Summary

4. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market – Market Dynamics

5. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market – Industry Analysis

6. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market – By Type

7. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market – By Application

8. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market – By Region

9. Global Market – Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market – Premium Insights

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a Market Intelligence and Business Research firm, based in India. It aims to bridge the two main aspects of a business decision – opinion and supportive data.

DMI is currently strengthening its cross-industrial database for sectors including Alternative Energy, Chemicals, Materials, Agriculture, Healthcare Services, Animal Nutrition, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Industrial Machinery and Automation among others.