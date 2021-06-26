Trends of In-wheel Motor Market Reviewed for 2019 with Industry Outlook to 2025 | Study by Elaphe, Printed Motor Works, LeTourneau, NSK, e-Traction B.V, Protean Electric, Ziehl-Abegg

The “Global In-wheel motor Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the in-wheel motor industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global In-wheel motor market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of type of motor, cooling method, type of electric vehicle, power output, and geography. The global in-wheel motor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

In-wheel motor have driving motors equipped in the wheels which transmit the power to the tires eliminating the need of drive shaft. And different gear. With the rise in the adoption of electric vehicles among the general public, in-wheel motor market is growing. Owing to the fact of measures taken against environmental issues including air pollution, global warming, and energy issues as well as depletion of fossil fuel, demand for electric vehicles is increasing which is also contributing in the growth of in-wheel motor market.

Key players profiled in the report include Elaphe Ltd., Printed Motor Works, LeTourneau Technologies, NSK Ltd., e-Traction B.V, Protean Electric, Ziehl-Abegg SE, ECOmove GmbH, TM4, and Schaeffler AG

The report aims to provide an overview of Global In-wheel Motor Market along with detailed segmentation of market by deployment type, technology, and industry verticals, across five major geographical regions. Global In-wheel Motor market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

In-wheel motors is comparatively expensive due to its advance system which increases the total cost of vehicle and act as a restraining factor in the growth of in-wheel motor market. Nevertheless, introduction of autonomous technology to obey with all emission standards is forecasted to fuel the growth of in-wheel motor market in the forthcoming period.

