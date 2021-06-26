Truck Platooning Market 2019 Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2025 by top Companies – Continental, Daimler, ZF Friedrichshafen, Toyota Tsusho, WABCO Vehicle Control, Hino Motors

The “Global Truck Platooning Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Truck Platooning industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Truck Platooning market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of systems, type, and vehicle type, and geography. The global Truck Platooning market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Truck Platooning market based on systems, type, and vehicle type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Truck Platooning market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key players profiled in the report include Continental AG, Daimler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen, Toyota Tsusho, WABCO Vehicle Control Systems, Hino Motors, Peloton, Scania AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Omnitracs, LLC

Truck Platooning is consists with many trucks equipped with the system of state-of-the-art driving support following the other. This forms a platoon/group with the trucks communicating each other with smart technology. Factors driving the truck platooning market is the standards established by government authorities and regulatory bodies to ensure road safety and also to control the emission level of carbon dioxide by the trucks

Truck Platooning requires high cost for the installation of all software, technologies, and hardware in the machines which makes the whole system costly. Nonetheless, the transport industry all set for platoons for the semi-autonomous and autonomous trucks and expects a high demand from the users to transmit heavy bulk of goods in their trailers. The flexible trailers are equipped with advance trailer technology which is anticipated to provide ample of opportunities to the truck platooning market in the forthcoming period.

