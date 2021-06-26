Unified Monitoring Market Growth Forecasts to 2027 – Acronis, Appdynamics, CA Technologies, Dynatrace, Fata Informatica

Unified monitoring serves as an integrated platform that monitors physical, virtual, and cloud IT infrastructure for availability and performance in any organization. The solution aims at reducing service outages, improving IT productivity, and optimizing capital investment while also maintaining industry compliances. Increasing adoption of networking solutions and internet of things (IoT) is expected to provide a positive outlook for the market over the coming years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The unified monitoring market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of networking solutions among telecom and education sector. Furthermore, associated advantages such as low-cost, faster deployment, agility, and security are likely to fuel the growth of market. However, reluctance among organizations towards adopting newer technologies may hamper the growth of unified monitoring market during the forecast period. On the other hand, rapid adoption among SMEs to improve customer experience opens up new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the unified monitoring market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from unified monitoring market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for unified monitoring in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the unified monitoring market.

The report also includes the profiles of key unified monitoring companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Acronis

– Appdynamics

– CA Technologies

– Dynatrace

– Fata Informatica

– Groundwork Open Source

– Opsview

– Paessler

– Zenoss

– Zoho Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Unified Monitoring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of unified monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. The global unified monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading unified monitoring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global unified monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as IT and telecom, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and others.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET LANDSCAPE UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANIZATION SIZE UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE UNIFIED MONITORING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

