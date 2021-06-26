Video Streaming Market To Report Robust Increase By Means That In (2018 – 2028)

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global video streaming market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the video streaming market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the dynamics and trends of the video streaming market globally across regions such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, SEA and Other APAC, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and future status of the global video streaming market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global video streaming market and offers insights on various factors such as the applications and services provided by global video streaming. The video streaming market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. This video streaming market report segregates the market based on services and applications across different regions worldwide. Key players are introducing technologically advanced products, which is acting as a major driver for the global video streaming market.

The report starts with an overview of the global video streaming market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints, which are influencing the global video streaming market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global video streaming market is categorised by type, by content delivery channel, by revenue model, by industry and by region On the basis of type, the video streaming market is segmented into video on-demand and live video streaming. On the basis of content delivery channel, the video streaming market is segmented into OTT, Pay TV and IPTV. On the basis of revenue model, the video streaming market is segmented into subscription, pay per view, premium purchases and advertisement-based revenue model. On the basis of industry, the video streaming market is segmented into residential and commercial industries. The commercial industry segment is further segmented into media & entertainment, education and others.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for video streaming across different regions. It provides the market outlook for 2018–2028, and sets the forecast within the context of video streaming, which includes the latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within regions contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in these regions. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of LA), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe), Western Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, BENELUX and Rest of WE), SEA & Other APAC (India, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN and Rest of APAC), Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa , Turkey, Northern Africa and Rest of MEA).

This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the video streaming market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the video streaming market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of different services and components, and analysed them based on the technology trends.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse it on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in video streaming portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the video streaming value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the video streaming space. Key competitors covered in the video streaming value chain are Netflix, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Apple Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Adobe Systems, Inc.; Google Inc.; Roku, Inc.; Akamai Technologies, Inc. and Hulu, LLC.

Key Segments Covered

By Video Streaming Type Live Video Streaming Video On Demand

By Video Streaming Content Delivery Channel OTT Pay TV IPTV

By Video Streaming Revenue Model Subscription Pay per view Premium purchases Advertisement

By Video Streaming Industry Residential Commercial Media & Entertainment Education Others



Key Regions Covered

North America Video Streaming Market United States Canada

Latin America Video Streaming Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Video Streaming Market Germany France K. Spain Italy BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Video Streaming Market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA Video Streaming Market India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific

Japan Video Streaming Market

China Video Streaming Market

Middle East and Africa Video Streaming Market GCC Countries Turkey Northern Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



