Wearable Sensors Market is Thriving Worldwide with Key Players Panasonic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Adidas, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices

Wearable sensors are integrated with various accessories to physiological monitoring and data collection. These sensors are used in smartphones, tablets, and smart watches for monitoring health conditions, blood pressure, and activities. Smart consumer electronic devices helps in conveniently sensing human metabolic activities.

Market players have launched smart shirts, smart eyewear, and smart rings, which are equipped with wearable sensors. Smart shirts and smart rings are in high demand in defense, healthcare, and others. In the defense sector, smart shirts are used by soldiers to monitor their health conditions on battlegrounds. In addition, ongoing advancements in technology and expansion in Internet of Things (IoT) network supplement the market growth. However, high cost of sensors and privacy concerns hamper the adoption of wearable sensors.

Check For Sample Here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013088

The report analyzes the global wearable sensors market on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into motion sensor, medical-based sensor, image sensor, position sensor, pressure sensor, temperature, and others (chemical, optical, and stretch). Among all product types, motion sensor segment was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2015, accounting for $44 million. However, the image sensor segment is expected to garner $229 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 54.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Based on application, the wearable sensor market is segmented into eye wear, wrist wear, body wear, footwear, and other wearable devices (finger, neck, and head wear). The body wear and eye wear segments are expected to grow at CAGRs of 55.0% and 54.6%, respectively, during the forecast period. However, the wrist wear segment was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2015, accounting for $57 million.

The market is analyzed based on four regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2015, accounting for $48 million. This region is expected to garner $864 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 52.4% from 2016 to 2022. Moreover, North America is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Europe and Asia-Pacific regions are the second and third leading wearable sensor markets, respectively.

The major players profiled in the market are Panasonic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Adidas, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation), Infineon Technologies AG., InvenSense Inc., Intel Inc., and Google Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides extensive analyses of the current market trends and dynamics of the global wearable sensor market.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of wearable sensors helps in understanding the market scenario across geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations for the period of 2014–2022 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Recent developments, key manufacturers, their market shares, and upcoming products have been enlisted in the report.

Exhaustive analysis of the global wearable sensor market by type helps in understanding the market trends.

Comprehensive analyses of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global wearable sensor market are provided in the report.

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013088

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Temperature Sensor

Image Sensor

Motion Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Position Sensor

Medical Based Sensor

Others (Chemical, optical and stretch)

BY APPLICATION

Foot Wear

Body Wear

Wrist Wear

Eye Wear

Others (Finger, Neck, and Head Wear)

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4. WORLD WEARABLE SENSOR MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5. WORLD WEARABLE SENSOR MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6. WORLD WEARABLE SENSOR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.