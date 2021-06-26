Yacht Coatings Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022
Description
Yacht coatings comprise of aliphatic urethane resins, ultraviolet resistors, premier quality pigments etc. Using yacht coatings gives a good appearance along with repairability and durability.
End-user/Technology
It is mainly used on the surfaces of theyacht and the types in use are topside coatings, antifouling and deck coating. Using Yacht coatings mainly improves vessel’s durability and performance. The sectors with the major application of yacht coating are primers finishes, fillers, hull and others.
Market Dynamics
Factors predicted to drive market growth and demand worldwide are as follows
Due to increase in disposable income of people, sale of yacht coatings can be expected to go up
Growth in yacht coatings market size due to increased awareness for eco-friendly products
Also increasing number of distinguished looks for private yachts and increased number of sea transportation can be contributing factors
Challenges faced by this market are as follows
Strict government norms
Gradual decline of ship-building industry
Market Segmentation
The global Waterborne Adhesives market can be segmented in terms of purpose, chemicals,and application. In terms of purpose, it can be segmented into
Crew maintenance
New build application
Regular re-coating at designated overhaul intervals
In terms of chemicals, it can be segmented into
Polyurethanes
Ethyl silicates
Epoxies
OthersIn terms of application, it can be segmented into
High power primer
Fairing
Color matching
Longboarding
Metal prep
Regional/Geographic Analysis
Europe accounts for the largest share in terms of production of Yacht coatings, due to innovation in bringing new and distinguished looks for private yachts. North America and Europe markets are predicted to boost sales due to continued economic growth in these regions. APAC market follows North America in terms of market share, followed by Latin America.
Key Players
Some of the major players include PPG, Kansai Paint, Boero Bartolomeo, Hempel, AkzoNobel, Engineered Marine Paints, Advanced Marine Coatings, Chugoku Marine Paints etc.
