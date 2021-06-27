Aerosol Can Market Competitive Dynamics, Size, Global Outlook And Forecast To 2022

Summary

Aerosol Can Market Share, Trends, Growth, Future Scope, Analysis by Type (Straight wall, Necked-in, and Shaped), by Material (Metal, Glass, and Plastic) and Application (Personal Care, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, and Automotive), and Region – Global Forecast till 2022

Aerosol Can Market – Overview

The progress of better packaging materials has led to improvements in the design for aerosol cans. Market reports associated to the packaging and transport technology industry have been put forward by Market Research Future which generates reports on other industry verticals that target the study of recent market scenarios better. The market is anticipated to progress at a constructive CAGR in the forecast period.

The surging demand for aerosol paint can had initially motivated the market, but the broadening of the applications has improved the growth of the market. The intensifying demand for aerosol cans can be indirectly linked to an escalation in demand for perfumes and other personal care products. Moreover, the need to ensure a longer product life cycle is encouraging the use of aerosols cans by product manufacturers.

Key Players

Some of the key players in global aerosol can market includes

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)

CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China), CCL Industries (Canada)

Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company (China)

Crown Holdings Incorporated (U.S.)

Ball Corporation (U.S.)

Ardagh Group (Luxembourg)

Exal Corporation (U.S.), and Al-Can exports Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Industry Updates

Jan 2019 Ball, which is a metal packaging firm has created a new 360° aerosol can for perfume and cosmetic packaging. The company has fabricated the can by mixing its graphics expertise with innovative shaping technology to make it visually engaging from all angles. The aerosol technology delivers an original dimension to can contouring, offering an advantage to brand owners and customers. The company stated that aluminium aerosol cans are a perfect packaging format for household and personal care products.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the Aerosol Can Market is done on the basis of material, type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the aerosol can market is segmented into necked-in, straight wall, and shaped. The segmentation of the aerosol can market is segmented on the basis of material into glass, metal, and plastic. On the basis of application, the aerosol can market is segmented into personal care, pharmaceutical, industrial, and automotive. The segmentation of the market for aerosol cans on the basis of geography comprises of Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the aerosol can market consists of regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa and Europe. The developing economies in the Asia Pacific region, for example, India and China have changed their buying patterns by buying more packaged foods. The increasing food market permits global companies to present new products, spread out to new regions, and advance new technologies. Thus, the Asia Pacific region with various important emerging nations is the most appealing market because of the increasing demand for quality food. The demand for canned food has amplified in the Asia Pacific region primarily due to the altering lifestyle and growing purchasing power.

Competitive Analysis

The absorbed costs in the market are effortlessly dealt with, unlocking more room for expansion in the market. The promotional and miscellaneous expenses are upgraded chiefly due to the advancement of the market. The players are staunchly taking on the obstacles to progress and are building strategies that are expected to lead to a useful effect on the market’s progress. Specific areas in the market are projected to accomplish an absolute lead in the market place owing to improved strategies. The accretive nature of a few of the assets in the market is projected to increase the progress capability of the market. Moreover, the alliances being created in the market are projected to additionally encourage the development of the market in the approaching years. The market shows an intensified growth pace due to the constructive influence exerted by the market forces from both internally and externally.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Continues……

List Of Tables

TABLE 1 MARKET SYNOPSIS

TABLE 2 GLOBAL AEROSOL CAN MARKET, BY TYPE, 2014-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 3 GLOBAL AEROSOL CAN MARKET, BY MATERIAL, 2014-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL AEROSOL CAN MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2014-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5 GLOBAL AEROSOL CAN MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA: AEROSOL CAN MARKET, BY COUNTRY, 2014-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA: AEROSOL CAN MARKET, BY TYPE, 2014-2022 (USD MILLION)

Continues……..

