Agricultural Drone Market Outlook and Competitive Analysis During the Forecast Period

Drones are remote-controlled aircraft with no human pilot onboard. These drones have a huge potential in agriculture in supporting evidence-based planning and in spatial data collection. Despite some inherent limitations, these tools and technologies can provide valuable data that can then be used to influence policies and decisions.

By drone type, the agricultural drone market is segmented into single rotor drone, multi-rotor drone, fixed rotor drone, and Others. Among the types of drones, Multi-rotor type dominates the market due to its lower cost and high level of simplicity

Among the applications, mapping/surveying is the major segment. From agriculture to smart cities and construction to surveying, drone technology is increasingly being deployed to boost efficiency and productivity. Employing this drones for surveying is completed in few minutes instead of the typical days or weeks it used to take before.

Agriculture Drone Market Regional Share

Geographically the U.S is one of the leading countries in employing this technique for enhancing crop productivity. Lead by the rising trend of implementation of UAVs for enhanced productivity and increasing awareness of precision agriculture and field mapping is expected to drive the industry growth in this region.

Europe is the next major market for agricultural drones owing to the increasing need among countries to enhance the overall farm productivity. In addition, the European Union (EU) is also actively working in the direction of deploying drones for farming

Asia-Pacific agricultural drones market will benefit from growing adoption and technological advancements. Manufacturers from this region are investing in developing low cost and effective UAVs for numerous applications in the agricultural sector.

Agricultural Drone Market Competitive Trends

DJI, DroneDeploy, GoPro, AeroVironment, PrecisionHawk, and Trimble Navigation are some of the major companies operating in the agricultural drones market.

Listed below are the topics covered in this research report-

1. Agricultural Drone Market – Methodology and Scope

2. Agricultural Drone Market – Industry Trends

3. Agricultural Drone Market – Outlook

4. Agricultural Drone Market Segmentation – By Drone type

5. Agricultural Drone Market – Application-based Analysis

6. Agricultural Drone Market – Regional, Country-level Analysis

6.1. North America

6.2. South America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. Rest of the World

7. Agricultural Drone Market – Competitive Analysis

8. Agricultural Drone Market – Company Profiles

9. Agricultural Drone Market – Appendix

