Air Cargo Market 2019 Global Trends By Top Key Players Are-DHL International GmbH, Lufthansa Cargo AG, FedEx, Emirates SkyCargo, Cargolux, Cathay Pacific Airways, United Parcel Service of America, , ANA Cargo, EtihadCargo, Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

Worldwide Air Cargo Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Air Cargo industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Air Cargo market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Air Cargo market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

With a systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding, Air Cargo Market report helps businesses in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Air Cargo Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This Market Report provides data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. The Air Cargo Market report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Leading Air Cargo Market Players: –

DHL International GmbH

Lufthansa Cargo AG

FedEx

Emirates SkyCargo

Cargolux

Cathay Pacific Airways

United Parcel Service of America,

ANA Cargo

EtihadCargo

Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

Market Insights

Flourishing e-Commerce industry worldwide is expected to fuel the growth of air cargo market

The services provided by air cargo firms to e-commerce business are data management, real-time tracking, safe transportation, reduced time, and others. There are numerous benefits related to e-commerce and it can get fulfilled if the company deliver to its customer on time. The air cargo plays a key role in the e-commerce ecosystem. With the increasing number of online customers and increasing cross border sales, the demand for air cargo is expected to surge during the forecast period.

High air cargo growth opportunity in ASEAN market

Many air cargo carriers are capitalizing on the sturdy growth in Asia Pacific, particularly Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia. These countries are witnessing high growth due to a considerable relocation of manufacturing from China to these countries. Moreover, governments of economies in the Asia Pacific region are investing in building logistics hub such as KLIA Aeropolis in Malaysia. Further, countries such as Vietnam is a major agro-forestry-fisher exporter. Emirates SkyCargo, a Dubai based carrier stated that the volume of fruit exports from Vietnam to Dubai has increased significantly during the past few years. With the increasing volume of exports, in 2018 the Emirates SkyCargo signed an MoU with the Investment and Tourism Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to cooperatively explore opportunities for promoting trade to and from Vietnam.

