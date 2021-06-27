Analysis Report On DECT Phone Market Research 2019 With Panasonic, Binatone, Gigaset, Koninklijke Philips, Alcatel-Lucent, BT, Motorola Home

The “Global DECT Phone Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the DECT phone industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global DECT phone market with detailed market segmentation by sales channel, application, and geography. The global DECT phone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the DECT phone market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the DECT phone industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global DECT phone market based on sales channel and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall DECT phone market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key players profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, Binatone, Gigaset AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Alcatel-Lucent, BT Group, Motorola Home, Plantronics, Inc., Geemarc Telecom, and Doro AB

DECT phones are electronic devices that are used for communication in various areas such as offices, houses, public places, and others. The DECT system consists of a base station and a wireless handset. The base station communicates with the handset through the radio waves and operates in a specified range. The rising adoption of advanced technology and easy portability has driven the DECT phone market. However, the interference caused by other signals and widespread adoption of smartphones over DECT phones is impeding the growth of the market to a significant extent.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting DECT phone market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. DECT PHONE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. DECT PHONE MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5. DECT PHONE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6. DECT PHONE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 -SALES CHANNEL

7. DECT PHONE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – APPLICATION

8. DECT PHONE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

9. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11. DECT PHONE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. PANASONIC CORPORATION

11.2. BINATONE

11.3. GIGASET AG

11.4. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

11.5. ALCATEL-LUCENT

11.6. BT GROUP

11.7. MOTOROLA HOME

11.8. PLANTRONICS, INC.

11.9. GEEMARC TELECOM

11.10. DORO AB

12. APPENDIX

