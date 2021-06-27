Antibody Production Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Top Manufacturers Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, General Electric Company, Eppendorf AG, Epitomics – an Abcam Company, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Proteintech Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Novus Biologicals

The Antibody Production Market report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global antibody production market based on instrument, reagent, and software & services. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall antibody production market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The growth of the antibody production market is driven by the key factors such as increasing funding for the research and development for biopharmaceutical companies. In addition, the regulatory bodies also approve therapeutic antibodies for commercialization. The increase in the infectious diseases are generating opportunities for the antibody producing companies to produce more antibodies for the different antigens.

Antibody is also known as immunoglobulin, which is Y-shaped protein that is produced by the immune system to prevent invaders from harming the body. If it is found then the immune system starts producing antibody, which is an invivo process, however the antibody can be created invitro. The antibody production market comprises products that are required during the different stages of bioprocessing of antibodies, such as upstream processing, downstream processing, and filtration.

The report also includes the profiles of key antibody production manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, General Electric Company, Eppendorf AG, Epitomics – an Abcam Company, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Proteintech Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Novus Biologicals.

The antibody production market is segmented based on type as monoclonal antibody and polyclonal antibody. The antibody production market is segmented on the basis of devices as bioreactors, chromatography and consumables. The end user segment is classified as biopharmaceutical/ pharmaceutical companies, research & academic institutes, diagnostic laboratories.

