Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2019 – A comprehensive study by Key Players – Cosmos Biomedical Ltd., Microm Ltd., Irvine Scientific, Parallabs Ltd, Bloom Fertility Centre

Assisted reproductive technology is also known as fertility treatment that is used to perform infertility treatments. The procedure involve the removal of eggs from the woman ovaries that are combined with the sperms in the laboratory, further they returned to the woman’s ovaries or are donated to another women. The technology used to elude the fertility problems while preserving the genetic connection. Moreover, the assisted reproductive technology is also used for couples who are discordant for certain communicable diseases, for instance, HIV to reduce the risk of infection when a pregnancy is desired.

The assisted reproductive technology market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising disposable income, growing number of smokers, drastically changed lifestyle causing various disorders such as stress, obesity and many other further drives the growth of the market. Moreover, rising prevalence of infertility problems and related conditions is the prime factor driving the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. On the other hand, the fresh non donor segment is anticipated to dominate the global market for assisted reproductive technology in the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the Assisted Reproductive Technology market include, Cosmos Biomedical Ltd., Microm Ltd., Irvine Scientific, Parallabs Ltd, Bloom Fertility Centre, Ferring B.V., OvaScience, Inc, KITAZATO CORPORATION., Vitrolife, and CooperSurgical Inc. among others.

Europe lead the ART market followed by North America due to increasing technological advancements, rising awareness among people for fertility treatment, rise in infertility rate and rising government initiatives. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) developed a national public health action plan in this region for the detection, improving efficacy safe treatment, and prevention from infertility. Developing economies in Asia Pacific are likely to be vital to the global assisted reproductive technology market in the coming years, with the majority of growth primarily driven by late family planning and comparatively lower treatment cost, and government initiatives in developing countries is also likely to provide a major boost to the global assisted reproductive technology market in the coming years.

Our market research reports on Assisted Reproductive Technology market can help you decide where to go, ratify where you are going, and understand the market landscape quickly to decide on your business strategies.

The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, and forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.

The global assisted reproductive technology market is segmented on the basis of technology, procedure, and end-user. The technology segment includes, artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, surrogacy, and others. The artificial insemination segment further classified into intrauterine insemination (IUI), intracervical insemination (ICI) and others. The in vitro fertilization segment is further bifurcated into intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD). On the basis of procedure, the assisted reproductive technology market is categorized into fresh donor, fresh non-donor, frozen donor, frozen non-donor, and embryo banking. Based on end users, the assisted reproductive technology market is classified into fertility clinics, hospitals, and other end user

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market based on type, technique, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Assisted Reproductive Technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Assisted Reproductive Technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Assisted Reproductive Technology market in these regions.

Various market forces such as drivers, restrains along political, social, economic and technological advancements help shape up the industry in specific manner. All such a forces are studied in depth to arrive at market forecast which can help build the investment strategies in Assisted Reproductive Technology market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Assisted Reproductive Technology companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

