Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Top Companies Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biokit, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation

The automated immunoassay analyzers market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automated immunoassay analyzers market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automated immunoassay analyzers market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Rising impact of infectious diseases and growing geriatric population has led to high diagnostic test volumes, aiding a trend shift towards lab automation. Technological innovation for development of impressive lab equipment will drive global automated immunoassay analyzers market.

Immunoassay is a technique used to detect presence of a particular substance in the human body that may be an antigen, antibody, pathogen, hormone, or an enzyme. Immunoassay is based on the principle of antigen and antibody specificity. Immunoassays has its application in the field of clinical chemistry. They are being widely used owing to their specificity and rapid test time. Beside clinical diagnostic, immunoassays are being widely used in field of research and development and quality control in pharmaceutical & biotechnology and food & beverages industry.

The global automated immunoassay analyzers market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The product segment includes, immunofluorescence, chemiluminescence, ELISA, enzyme linked fluorescent system, multiplexed assay system and radioimmunoassay. Based on application, the market is segmented as, infectious diseases, endocrinology, drug monitoring, cardiology, oncology and allergy testing. Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others.

The automated immunoassay analyzers market report also includes the profiles of key automated immunoassay analyzers manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biokit, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation, Inova Diagnostics, Luminex Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

