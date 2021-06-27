Automation Solutions Market is Growing at a high CAGR by 2026 according to a New Research Report by Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Andritz, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Swisslog Holding, Sato Company, Brenton, Siemens,

The report on “Automation Solutions Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

According to Publisher, the Global Automation Solutions Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The technological shift from PLC to PAC in automated loading equipment, the emergence of IIoT analytics for improving ease of monitoring and service management and the emergence of intelligence solutions for labor safety measures are some key factors fueling the market growth. However, strict regulations that mandate automation in hazardous workstations are hampering the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Honeywell

Emerson Electric

Andritz AG

ABB Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Swisslog Holding AG

Sato Company

Brenton, LLC

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Automation Solutions will offer right from factory design, process design to selecting automation products, carrying out design of intelligent material handling systems synchronized with the process and assembly flow, coordinating/procuring/ integrating the entire automation solution, proving out the expected operating efficiencies in terms of OEE, productivity, quality, inventory, line balancing, supply chain & logistics synchronization etc.

Amongst end-user, Oil & Gas segment accounted for considerable market share during the predicted period due to development of IIoT and technological enhancements. Based on geography, North America region is expected to register highest market growth during the forecast period owing to the largest implementation of industrial robotics in various industries

Solutions Covered:

– Excitation Systems

– Security

– Instrumentation

– Distributed Control System (DCS)

– Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

– Other Solutions

End Users Covered:

– Oil & Gas

– Pharmaceuticals

– Security and Surveillance

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Food and Beverage

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

