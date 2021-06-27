Automotive Fabric Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027 – Acme Mills Company, Adient, Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A., Heathcoat Fabrics Limited and Lear

Automotive fabric enhances safety and designed to provide optimum comfort and pleasure to the users. The automotive fabric market is expected to grow substantially due to growing automobile sales across the world. Developing countries are dominating the automotive fabric market, as there is a surge in vehicle production. The market for upholstery in the automotive fabric is anticipated to project faster growth among other applications.

Rising concern over safety in automotive applications, advancement is fabric material is driving the automotive fabric market. Also, strict government safety norms for the usage of safety belts, airbags to reduce the rising number of accidents are also driving the automotive fabric market. However, product substitute market is restricting the automotive fabric market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand for eco-friendly fabric material and to reduce vehicle pollution, rising demand for lightweight fabric material is providing opportunities for the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Acme Mills Company

2. Adient plc.

3. Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.

4. Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

5. Lear Corporation

6. Martur Automotive Seating System

7. Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

8. Seiren Co., Ltd.

9. Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

10. Toyota Boshoku Corporation

The global automotive fabric market is segmented on the basis of fabric type, application and vehicle type. Based on fabric type, the market is segmented as polyester, vinyl, leather, nylon and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into carpets/floor covering, upholstery, pre- assembled interior components, safety-belts, airbags and others. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger vehicle, LCV and M&HCV,

The Automotive Fabric Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Automotive Fabric Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits:

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

