Automotive Logistics Market Future Trends To 2027 | CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH , DSV A/S, GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Ryder System, XPO Logistics United Parcel Service

Leading Automotive Logistics Market Players: –

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

GEODIS

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Ryder System

XPO Logistics

United Parcel Service

Geographically, the automotive logistics market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. APAC leads the automotive logistics market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The South East Asian countries are also expected to create ample opportunities for automotive logistics companies. Pertaining to meet the demands for automotive components and spare parts, as well as, finished vehicles from manufacturing plants to different dealerships, the car makers are increasingly collaborating with recognized logistic companies. This factor is catalyzing the growth of automotive logistics market in the South East Asia region. North America is the second largest market in the automotive logistics market. Apart from APAC and North America, Europe remains the third largest geographic segment, as Europe’s automotive logistics sector is growing at a rapid pace owing to the factors such as growing investment in high-tech manufacturing and R&D from some of the world’s biggest vehicle-makers.

Market Insights

Rising number of automotive manufacturing facilities

automotive industry is experiencing significant demand for vehicles, which is pressurizing the vehicle manufacturers to deliver the required amount of vehicles. he rise in demand for passenger and commercial automobiles among the global mass is majorly driven by the rise in disposable income and an increase in manufacturing facilities in the developed countries and developing economies. These factors has led the automobile manufacturers to focus on logistics of the vehicle components, wheels significantly, and tires, vehicle skeleton as well as wholly assembled vehicles from one location to another worldwide.

Adoption of autonomous vehicles to prosper automotive industry

The autonomous vehicles segment majorly, the passenger cars is gaining substantial popularity in recent time, and several automobile manufacturers are testing autonomous trucks. The autonomous trucks would benefit the logistics companies as well as the suppliers with enhanced safety and shorter lead times. The introduction of autonomous trucks is foreseen to catalyze the industry size of the automotive logistics market.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Automotive Logistics Market Landscape

4 Automotive Logistics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Automotive Logistics Market Analysis- Global

6 Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Model

7 Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 –Type

8 Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Organization Size

9 Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Automotive Logistics Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

