Automotive Logistics Set to Surge Significantly During 2019 to 2027 | DHL, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker logistics, DSV A/S, Geodis, Nippon Express, Ryder System

Logistics services used by automotive manufacturers for the movement of vehicles and the related parts and components across different countries or markets in the world is termed as automotive logistics. These automotive vendors’ partners with different 3PL and 4PL providers, which enable the vendors to attain cost-effective logistics approach. The automotive industry makes use of logistics service for the complete management of resource procurement, storage, and movement to other locations.

The increasing demand for vehicles across the globe and resulted in increased production of vehicles. This rising vehicle production has further led to surging demand for automotive logistics services for the shipping of automotive components, spare parts, as well as finished vehicles. The rising production of electric vehicles is expected to provide a prosperous opportunity to the automotive logistics market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Automotive Logistics Market:

DHL, CEVA Logistics , DB Schenker logistics, DSV A/S , GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG , Nippon Express Co. , Ryder System, United Parcel Service of America, XPO Logistics

The research report on Automotive Logistics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including in sourcing, applications, growth, opportunities, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The global Automotive Logistics Market is segmented on the basis of type, services, and sector. Based on the type, the market is segmented into outsourcing and in sourcing. On the basis of the services, the market is classified into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes, integrated service, and aftermarket logistics/reverse logistics. The market by sector is fragmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, tire, and component.

