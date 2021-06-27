Aviation Analytics Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2027 | Key Player Analysis: Aviation Analytics, Booz Allen Hamilton, General Electric

This market research report provides a big picture on “Aviation Analytics Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Aviation Analytics Market hike in terms of revenue.

Aviation analytics is a kind of computational technology, which provides information, data or statistics of current and historical airport operational data, past and real time flight data and weather forecast to the end users. The aviation analytics also play a major role in airlines operation to perform better on key performance parameters owing to its benefits such as increase in profits, minimization of revenue leakage, and efficient & effective financial processes. The rise in attention on real time analytical solution and competitive intelligence are few factors driving the aviation analytics budgets in companies.

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Aviation Analytics Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Rising focus on competitive intelligence and analytical solutions in order to increase the profitability of airlines businesses, growing aviation passenger traffic which is resulting in rising volume of data generated are few of the factors driving the aviation analytics market. Moreover, the increase in adoption rate of analytics in aviation industry is expected to support the aviation analytics market to grow in the near future.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Aviation Analytics Ltd

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Mercator

Mu Sigma

Oracle Corporation

Ramco Systems

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Aviation Analytics Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Logistics automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global Aviation analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, application, and business function. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and service. Further, based on application, the market is divided into Flight Risk Management, Inventory Management, Fuel Management, Revenue Management, Customer Analytics, and Navigation Services. Furthermore, on basis of business function, market is segmented as Sales & Marketing, Maintenance, Finance, Repair and Operations, and Supply Chain. Based on end-user, the market if segmented as, airlines, airports, and others.

An exclusive Aviation Analytics Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Aviation Analytics Market By technology, connectivity, application and geography – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Aviation Analytics Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the “Aviation Analytics Market” market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Aviation Analytics Market” market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of “Aviation Analytics Market” market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Aviation Analytics Market” market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

