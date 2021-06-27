Baby Monitor Market SWOT Analysis by 2027 with Top Players – Angelcare Monitor, Dorel Industries, FLIR Systems, Koninklijke Philips, Motorola Solutions, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Summer Infant, VTech Holdings, Withings S.A

The Industry Report “Baby Monitor Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Baby Monitor market.

A baby monitor is a type of baby alarm used to listen to sounds made by a baby remotely. The system consists of an audio, video, and movement monitor. An audio monitor comprises a transmitter unit, equipped with a microphone, positioned near to the child. Baby monitor also provide two-way communication, which enables the parent to speak back to the infant. A video camera is also used in baby monitor systems which are called as a baby cam.

The global baby monitor market is driven by factors such as the growing number of working parents and the demand for baby monitor in potential regions such as the Asia Pacific. Also, growth in disposable income in emerging economies is positively impacting the baby monitor market. However, lack of awareness of the baby monitor systems in developing countries of Africa might hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological infrastructure and an increase in the adoption of innovative baby products are some of the major factors creating opportunities for the market.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

Summer Infant, Inc.

VTech Holdings Limited

Withings S.A

The "Global Baby Monitor Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the Baby Monitor industry with a focus on the global market trend. The global Baby Monitor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global baby monitor market is segmented on the basis product type and connectivity type. On the basis of product type, the baby monitor market is segmented into audio monitor, video monitor, and movement monitor. On the basis of connectivity type, the baby monitor market is segmented into wired and wireless.

The report analyzes factors affecting Baby Monitor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Baby Monitor Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Baby Monitor market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Baby Monitor market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Baby Monitor Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Baby Monitor Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Baby Monitor Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Baby Monitor Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

