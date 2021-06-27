Beckman Coulter launched DxH 900 hematology analyzer that performs complete blood count

The global hematology market was worth $XX million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period.

Global Hematology Market Dynamics

Major companies are working on making devices easier to use. Technological advancements like hemoglobinometers, that is a pocket-sized compact device and has patient data stored in it and has printable features. Many of the companies are developing a combined hematology and CPR system to improve functionality and features. The development of small and compact systems with high accuracy is increasing such as CELL-DYN series from Abbott.

Global Hematology Market Segmentation

Hematology analyzers dominated the market in 2018 with a share of more than 90% due to high technological advancements. Current hematology analyzers are able to provide around seven parts of differential white-cell analysis, based on the different technologies. Advanced technologies of analyzers are developed which reduce manual steps and minimize errors.

Hematology reagents are essential for clinical and medical research, especially in cytology to provide accurate results. The market of hematology reagents is expected to grow over the forecast period with a CAGR of 7%.

Visit the link below to get a free sample report-https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/hematology-market

Global Hematology Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Hematology market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

North America accounted for majority share within the global hematology market in the year 2018 with more than 30%. The region consists of developed countries such as the United States and Canada, which calls for highly sophisticated products with increased productivity and quicker response times. There are also high incidences of blood cancers, according to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) in 2015, around 9.8% of the population in the United States was diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.

Asia-Pacific consists of a significant portion of the global population and has a growing prevalence of blood diseases which has seen a rise in demand for hematology devices. Asia-Pacific held a significant portion of the market with more than 30% of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.21% over the period of forecast.

Global Hematology Market Company Trends

Some of the major market players are Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Drucker Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Mindray Medical International Limited and Horiba Ltd.

The top competitors in the global Hematology market are Sysmex Corporation, Beckman Coulter and Horiba and account for more than 90% of the market. The majority of the company’s manufacturing units are based in the Asia Pacific region. The established as well as emerging companies are increasingly focusing on the launch of advanced products to expand their market share.

In May 2018, Beckman Coulter launched DxH 900 hematology analyzer that performs complete blood count and white blood cell differential tests with minimal repeats for application in mid- to high-volume clinical laboratories.

To know more information about the report – https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/hematology-market

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a Market Intelligence and Business Research firm, based in India. It aims to bridge the two main aspects of a business decision – opinion and supportive data.

DMI is currently strengthening its cross-industrial database for sectors including Alternative Energy, Chemicals, Materials, Agriculture, Healthcare Services, Animal Nutrition, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Industrial Machinery and Automation among others.