Biological Control Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

Chemical agents such as pesticides, insecticides and herbicides have been used widely in the form of suppressors of varieties of pests. Tough pests have developed a resistance because of extensive use of these pesticides, biocontrol agents have acted as a substitute for these pesticides and reduced the negative effects of the same. These are beneficial organisms which help the farmers in controlling the pests and enhance plant growth. Biological control products contain beneficial organisms and these are commercially available products. The growth of the global biocontrol’s market began from rather modest size in the 1990s to a multibillion dollar business which is growing at a much faster rate than the conventional crop protection industry. The market demand for biocontrol agents in agriculture is reported to be $1680 million in 2015. Biological control products are commercially available products that contain beneficial organisms: the naturally occurring enemies of unwanted pests and pathogens.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growth of biological control market can be attributed to high cost of agrochemicals and their negative impact on environment and food quality. Some other factors such as popularity of organic and environment friendly farming practices the dire need for improved food productivity globally have contributed to the growth of biological control market. Apart from the above mentioned positive factors, there are some other factors such as low adoption rate due to lack of proper channels and lack of awareness about the biological products which are restricting the market to grow to at its full potential. Additionally, high growth potential in the developing regions and popularity of Integrated Pest Management Practices in developed countries may provide the future growth potential.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global biological control market is segmented based on type, target pest, crop application, and geography. Based on types, the market is segmented into three broad categories – macrobials, microbials, and entomopathogenic nematodes. Microbial or beneficial insects are placed in the fields in packages to facilitate their release, whereas microbials like bacteria and fungi are applied in the form of liquids or granules. Based on target pest, the market demand is classified into – arthropods, weeds, and micro-organisms. Based on application in crops, the fruits and vegetable sector accounts for a majority of the global usage. The increasing usage of bio control products in high value horticultural crops are anticipated to spur the demand over the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In the geographical segmentation, North America dominated the market in 2016, with around 38% of the global share. Europe is the second largest market, with around one-fifth of the global share; Germany, United Kingdom, and France lead the regional market. The European Union’s measures, such as reducing the dependency on pesticides and implementing alternative approach, have led to the growing demand for bio control products in the region. The Latin American region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, owing to oilseed crop applications. In Asia-Pacific, the usage of biological controls in cereals and grains is poised to increase in countries like India, China, and Vietnam.

KEY PLAYERS

The main key players in the global biological control market are

BASF

Dow Chemical

Syngenta

Certis USA LLC

BioAg Alliance

Valent Bioscience.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

