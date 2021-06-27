Biopesticides Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Introduction

Biopesticide market is one of the emerging markets due to its significance on Mother Nature. Biopesticides are the types of pesticides that are derivative of products made from natural materials such as plants and animals. Biopesticides are eco-friendly. Biopesticides are less toxic compared to the conventional pesticides. The important factor that contributes to the surge of biopesticide market is the increased environmental awareness and the contamination potential and health hazards from many orthodox pesticides. The inclination towards biopesticides has increased in recent years as extensive and organized research has heightened their efficiency.

End-user/Technology

The end-users of these Biopesticides are farmers and Agricultural industries. They utilize these Biopesticides for a much more targeted activity to the chosen pests. They decompose quickly and do not leave any harmful residue.

Market Dynamics

The increased awareness on the environmental health concerns despite the dominance of the synthetic pesticides will play a pivotal role in driving the global pesticide market. Organic farming is being promoted by the governments of various countries and also by the extensive R&D going on in this field. Countries are making strict rules on the type of products that are imported in to the country which will encourage people to look for biopesticides markets instead of the synthetic pesticides.

The general consciousness of the people of using the naturally made products rather than chemical driven products will be a huge driver of the biopesticide market in the near future. However negative perception of not getting a high yield and low availability of biopesticides may hinder the growth of this market

Market Segmentation

The global Biopesticides are segmented based on the type, application, formulation, origin and crop type. The types can be based on the target such as Bioinsecticides, Bioherbicides and Biofungicides. The application type of biopesticides can be as seed treatment, soil treatment, pre and post-harvest. The formulation based biopesticides are based on the matter in which the biopesticides are made of such as dry and liquid. The region based biopesticides are based on the region in which they are used such as North America, Europe.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe house almost all of the global biopesticide market granting them a dominant market share. Apart from that Asia – pacific region is an emerging market due to government policies and rise in R&D to provide for natural pesticides.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Bayer CropScience AG, BASF SE, Marrone Bio Innovation, Certis USA L.L.C., International Panaacea Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, Camson Bio Technologies Limited, AndermattBiocontol AG, Som Phytopharma India Limited, Syngenta, The Stockton Group, BioWorks, Inc., Novozymes, Inc.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

